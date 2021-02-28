Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $731,741.32 and $82,123.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,772.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.67 or 0.03045763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00360774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.76 or 0.01015709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00488041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.00397960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00254200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023029 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

