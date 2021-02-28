Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90 to $2.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

