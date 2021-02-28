William Blair Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

