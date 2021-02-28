WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $261,132.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $584.52 million and approximately $261,132.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006299 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

