WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.19.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $208.35 on Thursday. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after acquiring an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

