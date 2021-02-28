WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in WEX by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WEX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $208.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.19.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

