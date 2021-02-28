Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

