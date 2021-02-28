West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $314.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $280.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.55. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

