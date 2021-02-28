Wells Fargo & Company Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $99.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,565.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

