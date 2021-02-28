Wells Fargo & Company Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $160.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $121.88 on Thursday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 146,889 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Q2 by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 209,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,757 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

