Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $40.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

