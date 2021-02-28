Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $170.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.13.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 282,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 110,350 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

