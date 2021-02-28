Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 967,088 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $307,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.10 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

