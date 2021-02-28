Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 107,538 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.24% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $317,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,402 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $120.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

