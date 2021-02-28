Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.04% of Veeva Systems worth $427,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $280.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.