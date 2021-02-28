Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $387.45 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,442 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Copart were worth $387,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Copart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Copart by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Copart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Copart by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.98. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.