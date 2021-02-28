Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $338.54 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $338,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in FedEx by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FedEx by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $254.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

