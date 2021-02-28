Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.25% of Garmin worth $285,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,325. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

