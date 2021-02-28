Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 154,907 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,907 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.32% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $359,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

