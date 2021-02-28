Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $326.00 at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.42.
W stock opened at $288.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.
In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
