Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $326.00 at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $280.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

W stock opened at $288.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

