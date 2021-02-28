Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Takes $878,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

