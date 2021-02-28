Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 324 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 103,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $250.90 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

