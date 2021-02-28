Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $20,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.