Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

