Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 93 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

