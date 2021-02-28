Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.92 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,817,658 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

