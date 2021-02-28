Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,225,615,000 after buying an additional 3,491,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,142,688 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 529,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,954,000 after buying an additional 421,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $89.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

