Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

