Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $110.89 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.99.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

