W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.63.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King upped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRA opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 282.19 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.