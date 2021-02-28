Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 1,092.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth $35,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.62.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $44.25 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 in the last three months.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.