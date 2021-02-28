Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 2,891.3% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE PPR opened at $4.63 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 152,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.