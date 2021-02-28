Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 2,891.3% from the January 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE PPR opened at $4.63 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.
Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile
Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
