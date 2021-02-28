Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 220.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOLV.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

