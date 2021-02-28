Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $259.02

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.02 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 312.10 ($4.08). Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.96), with a volume of 380,258 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £461.32 million and a P/E ratio of 21.64.

In other news, insider Peter Westmacott purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

