VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. VIDY has a market cap of $10.21 million and $691,011.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00697907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00026534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00029419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037601 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

