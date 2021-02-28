Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.