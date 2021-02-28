Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,314.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 5,101,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -292.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.