Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $748,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

