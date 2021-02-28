Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 48,136 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

