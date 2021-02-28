VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.92

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and traded as high as $59.30. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 45,671 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

