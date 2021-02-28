Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,249 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after acquiring an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,859,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.86 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $805,449.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,571.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,194. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

