Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.56 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

