Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 741,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of MC opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,264 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

