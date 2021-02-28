Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $463,000 Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Glatfelter worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 81,986 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

