Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,863 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE WBT opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.