Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Trimmed by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,306 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.