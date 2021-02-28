Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,053. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

