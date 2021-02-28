Verasity Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

