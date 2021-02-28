Venus (XVS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $132.29 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $40.66 or 0.00091448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $352.74 million and approximately $132.29 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.58 or 0.99556478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010886 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,675,813 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.