Veeva Systems (VEEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.44. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

